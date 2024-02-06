3 killed in road crashes

At least three people were killed in road accidents in Munshiganj and Dinajpur in the last two days.

A 17-year-old college student, Swarna Akhtar, died when a truck collided with the motorcycle she was riding on around 10:00am yesterday near the Kamargaon area of Bhagyakul union.

Swarna was going to her college when the incident took place in Sreenagar.

Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Tayebi of Sreenagar Police Station said, "Swarna suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot."

Both the truck driver and the motorcyclist fled the scene.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, Binoy Chandra Das, 16, and Jitu Mia, 15, died in a collision with a battery-run van on Sunday night in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur.

The teenagers, employees of a motorcycle mechanic shop, were on their way to Raniganj Bazar to purchase bike spares.

OC Md Asaduzzaman Asad of Ghoraghat Police Station said, "As they arrived at Raniganj Bazar, their motorcycle collided head-on with a battery-run van. Binoy died on the spot.

Jitu was taken to a local health complex where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

The van driver sustained minor injuries in the accident.