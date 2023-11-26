3 killed as prime mover ploughs through crowd

5 more die in Feni, M’singh, Gazipur

Three workers were killed and another was injured as a prime mover ploughed through them on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsarai upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain alias Alam, 45 and Shafiqul Islam, 42, from Pabna; and Masud Mia, 35, from Brahmanbaria, said police.

The identity of the injured individual could not be known immediately.

The three, along with 15 other workers, were assigned for the installation of a new gas pipeline beside the highway, said Sohel Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Highway Police Station.

The Chattogram-bound prime mover from Dhaka ploughed through the workers while they were working beside the highway at Talbaria BSCIC Rastar Matha area around 7:45am, said the OC.

Locals took the four injured workers to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared the three dead, said the OC. The injured worker was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Police seized the prime mover but the driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and three injured as a pickup rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fulgazi upazila of Feni yesterday, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Saiful Islam, 25, and Anas, 8-month-old, son of Akram Hossain, of Cumilla.

Quoting locals, OC of Fulgazi Police Station Abul Hasim said a speeding pickup-van rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Shanirhat area, leaving two dead on the spot and injured three others.

The pickup driver has been arrested over the incident, the OC added.

In Mymensingh, two people, including a child, were killed as a private car fell into a ditch beside the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road after hitting a child in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh yesterday evening.

The victims were identified as car passenger Babu Pal, 65, of Kishoreganj, and pedestrian Jannatul Adon, 11, of Ishwarganj.

Quoting locals, OC Farid Ahmed of Ishwarganj Police Station, said a Mymensingh-bound private car hit Jannatul in Char Hosenpur area around 5:00pm while she along with other children was crossing the road.

The car then fell into a roadside ditch.

On information, police recovered the bodies and seized the vehicle but its driver managed to flee. A case was lodged with the police station, the OC added.

In Gazipur, a police constable was killed and two others were injured as a lorry hit a police vehicle at Rajendrapur intersection in Gazipur Sadar upazila yesterday morning. The deceased was identified as Bitan Barua, a constable of Sadar Police Station.

The incident took place around 4:00pm when the police vehicle was taking a U-turn and was hit by a lorry, Sadar Police Station's duty officer Sub-inspector Swapna Begum told The Daily Star.

SI Moshabbir and constables Bitan and Akkas Uddin, who were patrolling from Salna to Mymensingh, were injured in the accident.