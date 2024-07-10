Bangladesh
UNB, Mymensingh
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

3 killed in M’singh road accident

UNB, Mymensingh
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

Three people were killed and another injured when a truck rammed into a battery-run human haulier on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road at Harua Bus Stand in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh district yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Taslim Mia, 28, the human haulier driver, of Charsihari village and Arifuzzaman Rakib, 20, and Jahanara Begum, 35, of Nashti village in the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred around 2:00pm when the Mymensingh-bound truck hit the battery-run human haulier from Laxmiganj bazar, leaving two killed on the spot and two others injured, said Majedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ishwarganj Police Station.

The injured were taken to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared one of them dead.

Locals managed to apprehend the truck driver and his helper and handed them over to police.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

একসময় রিকশাও চালিয়েছেন, আবেদ আলী সম্পর্কে আরও যা জানা গেল

স্থানীয়রা জানান, ছোটবেলায় বাবা মারা যাওয়ার পর আট বছর বয়সে ঢাকায় চলে আসেন আবেদ আলী। শুরু করেন কুলির কাজ। এসময় তার এক বাল্যবন্ধু ঢাকায় এসে রিকশা চালাতে শুরু করলে আবেদ আলীও এই পেশায় আসেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

রপ্তানি তথ্যে অমিল কি হিমশৈলের চূড়া?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification