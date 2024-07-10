3 killed in M’singh road accident

Three people were killed and another injured when a truck rammed into a battery-run human haulier on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road at Harua Bus Stand in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh district yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Taslim Mia, 28, the human haulier driver, of Charsihari village and Arifuzzaman Rakib, 20, and Jahanara Begum, 35, of Nashti village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 2:00pm when the Mymensingh-bound truck hit the battery-run human haulier from Laxmiganj bazar, leaving two killed on the spot and two others injured, said Majedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ishwarganj Police Station.

The injured were taken to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared one of them dead.

Locals managed to apprehend the truck driver and his helper and handed them over to police.