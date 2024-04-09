3 killed, 7 injured in road accidents

Three people were killed and seven others injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Mymensingh, two passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed as the vehicle collided head on with a truck on Nandail-Kendua road in Nandail upazila.

Safi Akter, 30, died on the spot, and Idris Ali, 48, was declared dead at Kishoreganj General Hospital, said Nandail Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Md Abul Hashem.

In Sirajganj, a homebound garment worker was killed and seven of her fellows were injured as a pickup they were travelling in skidded off the road at Bangabandhu bridge west zone intersection.

The deceased was identified as Rehana Khatun, 35, from Lalmonirhat.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Sirajganj General Hospital, said Banagabandhu Bridge West Zone Police Station OC Abdul Kader Zilani.

The injured were taken to the hospital.