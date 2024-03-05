3 killed, 61 injured in road accidents

At least three people died and sixty-one others were injured in three separate road accidents in Natore, Manikganj, and Bandarban yesterday.

In Natore, a speeding truck collided with a motorbike carrying Trisha Rani, an eighth grader, and her father Taposh on the Natore-Bagura highway in Singra upazila.

Singra Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said Trisha was going to school riding on her father's motorbike.

She died on the spot while her father sustained injuries after the truck crashed into their bike.

Meanwhile, in Manikganj, Dr AZM Sakhawat Hossain, head of surgery department at Monno Medical College and Hospital, died in a head-on collision between his private car and a bus on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, said Md Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar Police Station.

Dr SM Moniruzzaman, superintendent of Monno Medical College and Hospital, said Dr Hossain was going to work in his private car from the capital's Dhanmondi area. A bus travelling from the opposite direction collided with his car, resulting in serious injuries to him.

"Highway police seized the bus, and a case has been filed," the OC added.

In Bandarban, a 17-year-old girl, Ling A Khumi, died and five others were injured when a "Chander Gari" overturned on a hilly road in Ruma upazila.

"The driver lost control over steering, causing the vehicle to hit a roadside wall and overturn," said Ruma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Shahjahan.

Four individuals received treatment at the Ruma Upazila Health Complex, while one critically injured person was transferred to Bandarban Zilla Sadar Hospital, said Mohammad Shawkat ul Ferdous, health and family planning officer of the health complex.

As a result of the rugged and unpaved roads in the hills, it was impossible to seize the car, and no case was filed, said the OC.

Additionally, in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur, a picnic bus carrying around 60 passengers skidded off a road after one of its front wheels burst, leaving at least 55 people injured, said Sirajul Islam, in-charge of Aftabganj Police Investigation Centre.

Locals and police rescued the injured and took them to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex.