3 killed, 50 injured in Sherpur clashes

Three people were killed and more than 50 others injured today as protesters clashed with police and Awami League men in Sherpur.

Md Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Sherpur General Hospital, confirmed the deaths.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Tushar, 24, a resident of the district town, and Mahbub, 30, of Pakuria Chaitankhila in Sadar upazila, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Locals said protesters brought out a procession in Tinani Bazar area around this noon. A clash ensued shortly between the protesters and the Awami League men injuring over 50 people.

During the clashes, when some protesters tried to vandalise a police vehicle at Tinani Bazar intersection, it ploughed through the crowd, leaving several people injured.

Three of the injured were declared dead by doctors when they were taken to Sherpur General Hospital.