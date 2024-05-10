3 killed, 45 hurt in Habiganj clash

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Fri May 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Three people were killed and at least 45 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a trifling matter in Agua village of Habiganj's Baniachong yesterday.

The deceased are Zilu Mia, 50, Kader Mia, 32, and Siraj Mia, 25.

OC Delwar Hossain of Baniachong Police Station said an altercation broke out between Kader, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Badrul, a staffer at the  auto-rickshaw stand, centring taking passengers around 11:00am.

Around 2:00pm, supporters of both groups, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked each other, leaving two people dead on the spot and around 46 injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital where Zilu died.

A number of houses were also vandalised during the clash.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, added the police official.

