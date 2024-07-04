3 killed, 2 hurt in road accidents

Three people were killed and two injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Tangail, two people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Mirzapur upazila.

The accident occurred on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gorai area around 5:00am when the Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Nilphamari hit a pole-laden parked truck, said Mohammad Anisuzzaman, sub-inspector of Gorai Highway Police Station.

Mugni Miah, 35, supervisor of the bus; and Forina Begum, 55, a passenger from Dimla, Nilphamari, died on the spot.

Police seized both the vehicles after the accident, said the SI.

In Joypurhat, a bicyclist was killed after a truck ran him over in Khetlal upazila.

Khairul Islam, 65, from Kashba village in Khetlal died on the way to the local upazila health complex, said police.