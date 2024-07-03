3 IEDs from Rupganj flat recovered

Anti-Terrorism Unit of Police cordons off a building in Narayanganj’s Rupganj yesterday during a drive at a militant hideout. PHOTO: STAR

Anti-Terrorism Unit, a specialised unit of Police, yesterday recovered three improvised explosive devices (IED) from a flat of a four-storey residential building at Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila and defused them later through explosion.

ATU started the drive at 10:30am, which lasted six hours.

Mohammad Sanowar Hossain, SP (Operation) of ATU, said, "The flat was rented by militants as a hideout. Two men and one woman, along with two children, were living in this flat for a few months. Those three adults have connections with Ansar-Al-Islam."

However, ATU didn't reveal their names.

Md Shahnewaz, a tenant of the building, said, "The building's owner is a Saudi expatriate. The flat was rented out to a couple a few months ago."

Sanowar said a female Ansar-Al-Islam member was arrested from Cox's Bazar on Monday, and based on the information provided by her, ATU identified their hideout in Rupganj.

ATU surrounded the building, evacuated its residents, and cut power lines in the surrounding area. ATU officials assumed the recovered IEDs were made in the flat.

ATU's Bomb Disposal Unit defused one IED inside the flat, while two others were defused in an open space next to the building. Two machetes and some knives were also found inside the flat.

A case will be filed, said OC Deepak Chandra Saha of Rupganj Police Station.