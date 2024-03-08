Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 11:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 01:32 AM

Bangladesh

3 honoured with Outstanding Women Artists

Photo: Collected

Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University and Plat-forms recognised three women today with the award for Outstanding Women Artists in different categories, marking International Women's Day.

The winners are Ahsana Nasreen Angona, Anuradha Dhebi and Rumana Rahman.

The winners were selected from among 300 participants, according to organisers.

Cash prizes were handed over this evening to the winners at an event titled, "Empower Her: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress".

The programme was held supported by UN Women Bangladesh and powered by ISHO.

Naheed Ezhar Khan, state minister of Cultural Affairs and Prof Sadeka Halim, vice-chancellor of Jagannath Univeristy, were present at the programme, among others.

