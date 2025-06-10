3 grenades found buried underground in Sarishabari

Three grenades were found during an excavation work under a rural development project in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila yesterday.

However, a bomb disposal team of the army safely defused the grenades, said Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

It is primarily suspected that the grenades were thrown during the 1971 Liberation War and remained buried underground for a long time, the OC said.

He confirmed the grenades were found while workers were digging soil with an excavator in Char Adra area of Satpoa union yesterday afternoon.

On information, army and police personnel from the temporary camp in Tarakandi rushed to the spot and recovered the grenades.