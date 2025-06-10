Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:37 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

3 grenades found buried underground in Sarishabari

Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:37 PM
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:32 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 06:37 PM
Photo: Collected

Three grenades were found during an excavation work under a rural development project in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila yesterday.

However, a bomb disposal team of the army safely defused the grenades, said Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is primarily suspected that the grenades were thrown during the 1971 Liberation War and remained buried underground for a long time, the OC said.

He confirmed the grenades were found while workers were digging soil with an excavator in Char Adra area of Satpoa union yesterday afternoon.

On information, army and police personnel from the temporary camp in Tarakandi rushed to the spot and recovered the grenades.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ একটা রাষ্ট্র, কোনো ক্লাব না: মির্জা ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারকে নির্বাচনের সময়সূচি পুনর্বিবেচনার আহ্বান ফখরুলের

তিনি আশা প্রকাশ করে বলেন, ‘অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার বাস্তবতার ভিত্তিতে এই বিষয়টি পুনর্বিবেচনা করবে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|টিভি ও সিনেমা

অভিনেত্রী তানিন সুবহা মারা গেছেন

২৫ মিনিট আগে