Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:08 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

3 fishers missing after trawler capsizes in Bay

Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:08 AM
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:08 AM

Three fishermen have gone missing, and nine others were rescued after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Patharghata upazila in Barguna.

The incident, occurred on Tuesday night, came to light yesterday when the rescued fishers the trawler FB Saiful returned to their respective areas, said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners' Association.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The missing fishermen -- Kabir Hiali, 45, Sohag, 30, and Gopal Chandra, 40 -- are from Patharghata, he said.

According to Mostafa, three trawlers -- including FB Saiful -- were fishing in close proximity when FB Saiful, carrying 12 crew members, capsized. Nearby trawlers managed to rescue nine of them, he added.

Patharghata Police Station OC Mehedi Hasan said, "After being informed of the incident by the trawler owners' association, we alerted the naval police in both Patuakhali and Barguna."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

১৮ বিচারককে বাধ্যতামূলক অবসর

নিম্ন আদালতের ১৫ জন জেলা ও দায়রা জজ মর্যাদার কর্মকর্তাসহ ১৮ বিচারককে বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে পাঠিয়েছে সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘সাবেক আইজিপি মামুন রাজসাক্ষী হলে মুক্তিও পেতে পারেন’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে