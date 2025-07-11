3 fishers missing after trawler capsizes in Bay

Three fishermen have gone missing, and nine others were rescued after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Patharghata upazila in Barguna.

The incident, occurred on Tuesday night, came to light yesterday when the rescued fishers the trawler FB Saiful returned to their respective areas, said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners' Association.

The missing fishermen -- Kabir Hiali, 45, Sohag, 30, and Gopal Chandra, 40 -- are from Patharghata, he said.

According to Mostafa, three trawlers -- including FB Saiful -- were fishing in close proximity when FB Saiful, carrying 12 crew members, capsized. Nearby trawlers managed to rescue nine of them, he added.

Patharghata Police Station OC Mehedi Hasan said, "After being informed of the incident by the trawler owners' association, we alerted the naval police in both Patuakhali and Barguna."