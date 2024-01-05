3 of a family killed in boiler explosion

An 11-year-old girl, her mother, and her 12-year-old cousin were killed when the boiler of a rice mill exploded in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased are Dipti Das, 40, wife of Sagar Das, her daughter Puja Das, and Sagor's nephew Palak Das, said Talha bin Zasim, an official of fire service's media cell. Sagar was injured in the incident.

Station Officer of Thakurgaon fire service Sorowar Hossain said the rice mill is situated about 80 yards south of Thakurgaon-Baliadangi road.

The three were nearby when the boiler exploded around 9:30am, and were hit by debris.

The three died on the spot.

Sagor was being treated at a local hospital.