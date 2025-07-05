3 of a family injured in acid attack in Jashore

Three members of a family, including two children, have been injured in an acid attack at their home in Jashore's Jhikargacha.

The incident took place around 9:00pm on Thursday in the Godkhali area, police said. The victims are a woman and her two children -- a 20-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

According to Jashore General Hospital's Medical Officer Dr Zubair Ahmed, the boy sustained burns on his legs and other parts of his body. His condition is critical.

His mother and sister also suffered burn injuries and are being kept under close observation, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Noor-e-Alam Siddique said an investigation has been launched.

"The father of the children has filed a case at Jhikargacha Police Station," he added.

Jashimuddin, 22, a resident of Mathbari village in the same upazila, has been named the lone accused in the case. Police said efforts are underway to arrest him, he added.

Speaking to reporters, the daughter alleged that Jashimuddin had been harassing and threatening her for a long time. She demanded justice.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-6 Jashore Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Russell said a Rab team is also working to arrest the accused.