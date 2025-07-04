3 of a family burnt in acid attack in Jashore

Three members of a family were injured after a man attacked them with acid through a window at their home in Jashore's Jhikargacha upazila last night.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm in Godkhali area of Jhikargacha. The victims include two siblings, and their mother, said Additional Superintendent of Police Noor-e-Alam Siddique of Jashore.

He said that Jhikargacha police and detectives visited the victims at Jashore General Hospital and went to their house.

The father filed the case with the Jhikargacha Police Station around noon today, the official said.

A man named Jashimuddin, 22, was made the lone accused in the case, he added.

He also said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who is a resident of Mathbari village in the upazila.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion-6 Jashore Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Russell said that a team of the force reached the spot soon after receiving information of the attack and started an investigation.

"A drive is ongoing to arrest the accused," he said.

Jessore General Hospital's Medical Officer Zubair Ahmed said one of the victims, an eight-year-old boy, suffered burns on his legs and other parts of his body in the acid attack. His condition is critical.

His mother and sister also suffered burns in the acid attack. They have been kept under close observation, the physician said.

While speaking to reporters, another victim – the daughter – said that Jasimuddin had been harassing and threatening her for a long time and now targeted her family. She appealed for legal assistance.