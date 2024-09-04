3 ex-ministers don’t turn up at ACC summons

Five more called; new probe launched against three

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) summoned five individuals, including three former ministers and state ministers, who are accused of corruption, to appear before it yesterday. However, none of them responded to the summons.

Additionally, the ACC yesterday summoned five more top leaders of Awami League to appear before it today.

The ACC has also decided to initiate investigations against two former lawmakers and one other individual on new corruption charges.

According to ACC sources, former minister of shipping Shajahan Khan, former minister of industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, former state minister of industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, former lawmakers Salim Uddin Tarafder (Naogaon-3) and Mamunur Rashid Kiron (Noakhali-3) were all asked to appear in person at the ACC headquarters yesterday. However, none of them showed up.

In addition, the ACC yesterday summoned five more individuals, including former chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor Alam Chowdhury, former state minister of law Advocate Kamrul Islam, former state minister of Chittagong hill tracts affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, former lawmakers Ziaur Rahman (Chapainawabganj-2) and Qashim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-11).

They have been asked to appear in person at the ACC today.

Meanwhile, the ACC has also decided to initiate investigations against former Manikganj-1 lawmaker Naimur Rahman Durjoy, former MP of Rajshahi-4 Enamul Haque, and Tamal Munsur, son of former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen confirmed the information to journalists.

Based on preliminary intelligence findings, which have been shown to be credible, the commission has decided to proceed with open investigations against them, she said.

According to ACC sources, Durjoy is accused of misusing his power to illegally seize and appropriate land belonging to BIWTA near the Aricha river terminal. He allegedly formed a syndicate with his relatives to illegally dredge and extract sand from the river, earning crores of taka.

He is also reported to own 12 bighas of land in Baikanthapur, Ghior, Manikganj, a one-story house in Manikganj, and various investments in banks and businesses, with total assets amounting to approximately Tk 3.16 crore.

Enamul Haque is accused of misusing his power to collect bribes ranging from Tk 4 to 5 lakh for appointments of primary school office staff in his constituency. Additionally, information has surfaced that he, along with his family, owns agricultural and non-agricultural land in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Rajshahi, with total assets amounting to Tk 23.50 crore.

Tamal Mansur is accused of misusing his father Mohammad Nasim's power in various corrupt and unethical activities, including supplying substandard materials for a Tk 175 crore government procurement at Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital in Gazipur, thereby embezzling government funds.

He is also reported to own a real estate business in Jamaica, New York, where he has purchased 12 apartments and 4 parking spaces in the Aftab Sky View Condominium Tower, valued at US $4.96 million.