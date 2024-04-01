3 dists of Chattogram Hill Tracts lagging behind in maternity service: speakers

Speakers at a workshop said yesterday that three districts -- Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban -- under Chattogram Hill Tracts are lagging behind in maternity services and the rate of maternal mortality is higher than the other districts due to the lack of proper doctors, midwifery services and infrastructural development.

The speakers emphasised proper coordination and an integrated plan among the government's organisations, NGOs, community health service providers, and stakeholders to ensure safe birth and maternity services.

The speakers came up with the opinion while addressing a workshop titled "Expanding Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and Health Sector Response to Gender-based Violence (HGBV) services in hard-to-reach areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts" yesterday.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs jointly organised the workshop in a city hotel. United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provided technical assistance to the programme.

Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs secretary Md Mashiur Rahman was present in the workshop as the chief guest.

Daniel Novak, first secretary to Embassy of Sweden; Kristine Blokhus, country representative, UNFPA; Md Jahangir Alam Prodhan; Maqsura Noor; and Mohammed Nizam Uddin of DGHS were also present at the programme.

The speakers said till now most deliveries of the women in CHT happened at home. Antenatal and postnatal care are lower than the national average. As a consequence, the Maternal Mortality Ratio of the CHT districts is unacceptably higher compared to others which is very alarming.

Md Mashiur Rahman said, "If you want to achieve SDG goal, you have to use every component of state. We are ready to extend our support to ensure fast health care service."