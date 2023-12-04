3 die, 742 get hospitalised

At least three dengue patients died, two from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this the total number of deaths rose to 1,632, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With 742 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,13,706 -- of which 1,08,269 were from Dhaka.

A total of 2,970 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 3,09,104 dengue patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.