3 dead, 2 missing in flash floods in Cox's Bazar, Feni and Brahmanbaria

At least three people died after being washed away by the flood water and two others remained missing in Cox's Bazar, Feni and Brahmanbaria.

In Cox's Bazar, Amjad Hossain, 22, was washed away while crossing Purba Jumchari Graveyard road in Ramu upazila in the morning, our staff correspondent reports quoting Garjania Union Parishad member Abul Kashim.

Later, Amjad's body was recovered, the member said.

However, two others who washed away in flood waters remained missing, Abul Kashem said.

Meanwhile, incessant rain-caused flash floods from the hilly region inundated vast places of Eidgaon and Ramu upazilas, affecting around 80,000 people.

On the other hand, two people -- one in Feni and another in Brahmanbaria -- died as torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across several districts.

KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, shared the information during a press conference at the Secretariat this afternoon.

Ali Reza said the ongoing floods have impacted 357 unions across eight districts, leaving more than 4.4 lakh families stranded in floodwater.

The total number of people affected by the disaster has risen to 2.94 million.

In response to the crisis, 1,534 shelters have been opened, providing shelter to over 75,000 people.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to provide relief to those in need.