3 children drown in Noakhali

Three children drowned in ponds in Hatia and Subarnachar upazilas of Noakhali yesterday.

The victims are Asia Akhter, 4, Muntaha, 2, from Hatia, and Mujahidul Islam, 2, from Subarnachar.

Hatia Police Station OC Jisan Ahmed and Charjabbar Police Station Inspector Md Zainal Abedin confirmed the incidents.

Asia and Muntaha, while playing with other children, drowned in a pond near their house.

In Subarnachar, Mujahidul fell into a pond while playing outside. His body was found floating in the pond, said his uncle Arif Hossain.