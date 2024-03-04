3 Bangladeshis die after being hit by train in Malaysia

Three Bangladeshi men were killed at the railway tracks at Taman Puncak Utama Jade Hill in Malaysia's Kajang when they were hit by a commuter train.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the incident occurred around 10:53pm yesterday (March 3) after the victims allegedly trespassed onto the tracks.

"The victims are aged between 30 and 40 and all died at the scene. Their bodies were not trapped on the tracks. The impact of the collision threw their bodies to the side of the tracks," he said in a statement today (March 4).

He added that the bodies of the three were recovered around 12:15am and have been handed over to the police for further action.

Copyright: The Star/Asia News Network