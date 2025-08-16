3 Bangladeshis to compete in Japan's SpoGomi World Cup

Three young Bangladeshis will represent the country at the 2nd SpoGomi World Cup in Japan this October.

The participants -- Md Imran Hossain, Md Jubair Sheikh, and Md Tanvir, all students of Daffodil International University -- competed as Team Eco Fighters and secured victory in the Bangladesh qualifiers held today in Dhaka.

Originating in Japan, SpoGomi is a team-based competition where participants collect litter from designated areas within a set time and sort it into categories. Teams earn points based on the type and weight of collected waste.

The contest aims to promote environmental awareness and public engagement in waste management in a fun and competitive manner.

The Bangladesh qualifier took place at the Sandhya Malati ground of the Rajuk Uttara Apartment Project in Uttara Sector-18.

Seventy teams competed, with Team Eco Fighters scoring the highest.

Each team had one hour to collect waste and 20 minutes to sort it.

Different categories carried different point values.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz highlighted the importance of civic responsibility in keeping the city clean.

"We want to advance the city's cleanliness through community participation. Without awareness and cooperation from all walks of life, it is impossible to keep the city clean," he said.

He also criticised unauthorised markets occupying sidewalks, making waste management more difficult.

"We clean the city's garbage all night, but by noon it becomes dirty again due to citizens' negligence. Without public awareness and active participation, the city cannot remain clean," he added.