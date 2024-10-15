3 assaulted while trying to protect woman in Dhaka

Three young men were reportedly assaulted and injured as they tried to protect a woman from being physically abused by some men in Jahaj Bari area of the capital's Dhanmondi on Sunday night.

The victims are Qazi Abdullah Hisham, 29, Yeamim Morshed, 30, and Sadad Raiyan, 25.

A general diary has been lodged with Dhanmondi Police Station in this connection, said Sub-inspector Tanvir Mehedi.

As per the GD, Yeamim, Sadad, and Hisham were going on a walk when they witnessed two individuals physically abusing a woman in Jahaj Bari area near Dhanmondi Lake.

When they protested the incident, some 10-12 perpetrators gathered and beat up the three youths.

The woman managed to flee the scene.

"One of them was carrying an axe and hacked my lower back with it, causing profuse bleeding. I had to get treatment later," said Yeamim.

Yeamim and Sadad managed to flee, but Hisham was left behind and beaten up severely. The attackers left the scene after Hisham fell to the ground, the GD added.

The victims said they feared further harm and urged police to take necessary actions to ensure their safety.

"Police are investigating the incident. CCTV footage from the spot will be collected to identify the perpetrators," said SI Tanvir.