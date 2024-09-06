Bangladesh
3 absconding death row convicts held

They fled from Kashimpur jail on August 6
Rapid Action Battalion on Wednesday arrested three death row prisoners, who had escaped from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on August 6.

Tipped-off, Rab arrested them in two separate drives in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila and Munshiganj's Sadar upazila, said Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, during a briefing yesterday.

The arrestees are -- Mosaddek alias Sadek Ali, 32, and Md Jakaria, 32, of Araihazar, and Julhas Dewan, 45, of Munshiganj.

Some 203 prisoners including these three managed to flee from Kashimpur jail when inmates revolted on August 6. At least six prisoners were shot dead by prison guards on that day.

Mosaddek and Jakaria were convicted in 2013 for a murder and Julhas was convicted in 2018 for killing his own child.

