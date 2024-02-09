2nd phase Ijtema begins today

The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema begins on the bank of the Turag in Tongi today.

Usually, the Ijtema begins with "Aam Bayan" (general sermons) by noted Islamic scholars after Fazr prayers and ends with Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

With the participation of the supporters of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the second phase of the Ijtema will end on February 11, reports BSS.

The government has taken security measures centring the second phase of Biswa Ijtema.

Meanwhile, thousands of pilgrims boarding buses, trucks and pick-ups from different parts of the country have arrived on the Ijtema ground.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema ended on February 4 at the same venue.

It had started on February 2.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan yesterday inspected the Ijtema ground and talked to second phase Ijtema-organisers.

Faridul said that a discussion is going on to bring Maulana Saad Saheb in the country.

Meanwhile, four worshippers died ahead of the second phase of Ijtema as of 9:00pm yesterday. They were aged between 65 to 70, said Ijtema Media Coordinator Mohammad Sayem.