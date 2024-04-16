Bangladesh
Bangladesh

2nd JS session to begin on May 2

Staff Correspondent
The second session of the 12th parliament will begin on May 2.

The sitting will start at 5:00pm, said a press release of the Parliament Secretariat yesterday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will convene the parliament session exercising his power bestowed upon him in line with the Constitution.

Duration of this session will be short, sources at the Parliament Secretariat told The Daily Star.

The maiden session of 12th parliament that went into sitting on January 30, was prorogued on March 5 having 22 working days.

