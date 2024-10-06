297 killed by lightning in eight months

At least 297 people have been killed and 73 injured in incidents of lightning strikes across the country between February and September this year, according to Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum (SSTAF).

In the eight months, lightning strikes killed 152 people while they were doing agricultural works, SSTAF said in a media release yesterday.

Of the total deceased, highest 96 people died in May followed by 77 people in June and 47 in September, it said.

District-wise, the highest casualties were recorded in Brahmanbaria, Joypurhat, and Habiganj (13 people each), followed by 12 in Feni and 10 in Cox's Bazar and Gaibandha.

SSTAF called for the inclusion of a chapter on lightning strike-related awareness in textbooks.

Besides, it called for implementing a government warning system, holding seminars and trainings to raise awareness among farmers and mass people, establishing shelter centres along croplands, and providing free treatment to the injured.