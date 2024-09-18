292 traffic cases filed yesterday, Tk 11.58 lakh in fines collected: DMP

Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

Traffic divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police are working to restore order on roads, taking legal measures against rule violators.

A total of 292 traffic related cases were filed by the traffic police while Tk 11.58 lakh were collected as fines yesterday, said Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and publication) of DMP, in a notification on WhatsApp today.

Besides, 39 vehicles were impounded and 15 vehicles were towed during the day-long drive, reads the notification.

According to DC Talebur, 4,000 traffic police are working at 339 points around the capital.

