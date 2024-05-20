29 MINTO ROAD to welcome opposition leader after 2 decades

From 10 Downing Street, the UK equivalent of the US's White House, to the Gono Bhaban, the official residence of the prime minister of Bangladesh -- the head of state in every democracy has iconic residences and palaces provided to them by the state during their tenure.

In contrast, the United Kingdom doesn't seem to provide official residences for their opposition leader, and the political system does not formally designate such a position in the US.

But did you know Bangladesh stands out in this regard?

Have you heard of 29 Minto Road, the official residence of the leader of the opposition in Bangladesh?

Don't worry if you didn't know about it; you are not alone. The red-and-white building has faded from public memory, having not been inhabited by anyone for over two decades.

But this is about to change. The house, once neglected and in disrepair, is coming back to life. The Public Works Department has started renovation work at 29 Minto Road for the leader of the opposition in the 12th Parliament, GM Quader.

The PWD started the renovation work after Eid-ul-Fitr following an application by GM Quader.

Contacted, GM Quader said, "I have been told that it will take three months to renovate the house. I hope to move into the house when the renovations are completed."

HISTORY OF 29 MINTO ROAD

Minto Road is one of the safest areas in Dhaka. It is also known as "Mantripara" (ministers' area).

According to the PWD, house number 29 was built on two and a half acres of land during the British period for the then government officials to live. After independence, the house was earmarked for the leader of the opposition.

The house was last used by the then opposition leader Khaleda Zia in 1996. But she didn't live there. She used the building as her political office until 2001. Since then, no other opposition leader has moved into the house.

After the 10th parliamentary election in 2014, opposition leader Raushan Ershad of the Jatiyo Party requested for it, but the house was not allotted to her. Following the 11th parliamentary election in 2018, the house was allotted to opposition leader HM Ershad, but he never moved in.

A RECENT VISIT

During a recent visit, this correspondent found the main gate of the establishment open, without any security guards, while renovation workers were on-site.

The courtyard features green grass and various trees -- including pine, radhachura, krishnachura, mango, jackfruit, papaya, and banana. Around 30 people, who work in various government departments, live in a semi-pucca tin-shed house on the premises.

Mahbub Hasan, PWD executive engineer, said due to the prolonged absence of an opposition leader, unauthorised individuals had taken up residence in the house, but they have all been served notices to vacate.

"Hopefully, renovation works will be finished in the next two months," he said.