288 Myanmar security personnel sent back from Bangladesh

Bangladesh this morning repatriated 288 members of Myanmar's security forces, who had crossed the border to flee the conflict between Myanmar's military junta and the Arakan Army.

This group included members from the Border Guard Police (BGP), army, and immigration units.

According to Shariful Islam, public relations officer for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the operation commenced at 6:00am at a site managed by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

Prior to the handover, Myanmar officials confirmed the identities and checked the documentation of all returnees.

This incident marks the second recent repatriation of Myanmar personnel to their homeland, following the return of 330 officials, including BGP members, army personnel, and customs officials, under stringent security measures, on February 16.