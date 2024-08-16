28 years of neglect

Established in the 1981-82 fiscal year, the Rajbari Government Poultry Farm, spanning 2.88 acres in the Bhabanipur area of Rajbari town, was once a beacon of hope for the local meat industry.

It aimed to alleviate poverty by encouraging chicken rearing among locals.

However, the farm's hatchery operations have been non-functional since 1996 due to mismanagement, negligence, and a severe shortage of workers.

Now, the farm imports chicks from government hatcheries in Kushtia and neighbouring districts, and sells them to locals after 28-50 days at Tk 80-100 each.

The warehouse, residential quarters, water tank, hatchery shed, and two of the four chicken rearing sheds are in a state of disrepair. The only vehicle available for farm operations has been out of order for a long time.

An official said, "If the sheds are made operational again, the farm could produce 100,000 chicks, rear 18,000-20,000 chickens for meat, and raise 150,000 egg-laying hens annually. However, only two sheds are currently in use, with around 12,000-14,000 Fayoumi and Sonali chicks being reared."

The farm, which requires 13 workers to function smoothly, is currently operating with only four.

Local poultry farmer Jasim Mondal said Sonali chicks from the farm are significantly cheaper than those from private farms, costing Tk 15 per chick compared to Tk 35-50 elsewhere.

However, supply is inconsistent, often leaving buyers empty-handed.

Md Kamal Bashar, the acting manager of the farm, said, "The annual demand for chicken in Rajbari is 20,000, but we receive only 10,000-12,000 chickens yearly. We have requested an increased budgetary allocation to ensure a regular supply of chicks and meet local demand."