27km stretch of Dhaka-Barishal highway in ruins

Thousands suffer amid delay in 4-lane project

Around a 27-kilometre stretch of the Dhaka-Barishal Highway -- from Munshibazar in Faridpur Sadar to the Bhanga Interchange in Faridpur -- lies in a dilapidated condition, causing suffering to thousands of passengers between Dhaka and 21 southern districts.

Transport workers said with the onset of the monsoon, the situation has worsened further. Numerous small and large potholes and trenches have formed on this part of the highway.

Rainwater has filled the potholes, turning the road into a muddy and slippery trap. As such, buses, cars, ambulances, and other vehicles are plying the highway amid the risk of accidents.

According to sources at the Roads and Highways Department in Faridpur, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in February 2020 approved a project to upgrade a 235km section of the highway between Faridpur and Kuakata via Barishal from two lanes to four lanes.

However, two years have passed since then, but the work to upgrade the road has not started yet.

During a recent visit, this correspondent saw that most of the 27km highway is in particularly bad shape. Key areas like Bakhunda, Joarer Mor, Keshabnagar, Talma, Bashagari, Mashaijan, Nowapara, and Hamirdi are riddled with large, deep potholes that have worsened due to persistent rain in recent days.

The road's bitumen surface has worn out, and bricks and soil have become exposed, eventually forming potholes.

In front of the Messr Brothers Filling Station in Pukhuria, potholes have merged with muddy water. Near Bhubukdia Thakur Bari, a turning point on the highway has uneven surfaces and potholes as deep as five inches -- posing serious risks for vehicles. The stretch from Dangi Bridge to Bhubukdia Bus Stand is also in a sorry state.

In Bakhunda, potholes about two inches deep have formed across the road. From Talma Mor to Jamtoli Bridge and Mohila Road Bazar, large craters dominate the surface.

Md Rahman Sheikh, 42, a bus driver operating on the Faridpur-Tekerhat route, said, "This 27-kilometre stretch is so bad that it feels life-threatening to drive on it."

Mehedi Hasan, 32, an ambulance driver from Sadarpur, said transporting critical patients to Faridpur Medical College has become a challenge. "Sometimes we have to speed up for emergencies, but on this road, if I speed up, the vehicle might fall apart -- and so might the patient inside," he said.

Shyamal Mondal, 23, a student of Government Rajendra College, said, "If you sit at the back in a bus, the jolts can make your head hit the ceiling."

Rashed Ahsan, 49, a passenger from Dhaka, said, "The road from Dhaka to Bhanga is excellent. But once I enter this part, it feels like you've entered a disaster zone."

RHD officials said the 30km stretch between Faridpur's old bus stand and Bhanga interchange includes a 3km bypass in Munshibazar that remains intact. But the remaining 27km is heavily damaged and nearly impassable due to persistent potholes.

Acknowledging the road's condition, Khalid Saifullah Sardar, executive engineer of Faridpur RHD, said, "The road is on the verge of being unusable. The ministry has allocated 49 crore takas, and we've awarded the contract to RBL Company through tender. But we couldn't begin due to continuous rainfall. Work will start as soon as conditions improve."

He added that the four-lane project is still underway, but land acquisition delays have prevented progress on the Faridpur portion.

"Other districts like Barishal and Patuakhali are well ahead in terms of construction. In Faridpur, although 500 crore takas was deposited years ago with the district administration for land acquisition, they haven't handed over the land yet. That's why we can't start the main work."