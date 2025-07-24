272 July victims get medical aid

Bangladesh
Extending its support to the victims of the July mass uprising, Suhana & Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF) has so far provided medical treatment, medication, and financial assistance to 272 critically injured individuals for their surgeries in different hospitals across Bangladesh.

The foundation is actively working with courier organisations and other online-based delivery platforms to create employment opportunities for the injured, SAAF said in a statement.

Since December 2024, SAAF has also been providing monthly financial assistance to 100 individuals who are currently unable to work due to physical injuries.

The foundation has committed to awarding full scholarships to 25 injured students currently enrolled in schools, colleges, and universities.

