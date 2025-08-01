27 more pushed in from India

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 27 individuals early yesterday after they were pushed into the country allegedly by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through the borders in Panchagarh and Naogaon.

According to BGB officials, 17 of them were held in Panchagarh and 10 in Naogaon.

Lt Col Monirul Islam, commanding officer of BGB-18 Battalion in Panchagarh, said seven individuals were picked up from near border pillar No. 739/20-S after being pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

Maj Kazi Asif Ahmed, deputy commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari, said 10 others were detained near border pillar No. 755/2-S.

According to BGB officials, all 17 detainees claimed during primary interrogation that they were Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally crossed into India years ago in search of work and had been living in various parts of the country. Recently, they were detained by Indian police from several locations, including Odisha, and later handed over to the BSF, who then allegedly pushed them into Bangladesh.

Later in the day, the detainees were handed over to Tetulia and Panchagarh Sadar police stations. Police officials from both stations said they were verifying their identities.

Meanwhile in Naogaon, 10 persons were detained from Agradigun area under Dhamoirhat upazila.

They were detained by BGB around 3:00am yesterday, said Lt Col Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, commanding officer of BGB-14 Battalion in Naogaon.

The detainees, believed to be Bangladeshis, were pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF sometime on Wednesday night. They were later handed over to Dhamoirhat Police Station, the BGB official said.

Police were verifying their identities, said Officer-in-Charge Imam Zafar of the station.

[Our correspondent from Thakurgaon contributed to this report]