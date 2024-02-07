27 families of Ghumdhum border take refuge at shelter centres

Bangladeshis of Ghumdhum Union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila spent sleepless nights amid sounds of gunfire in Myanmar close to the border.

Fatema Begum, a member of the reserved seats for women of wards 7, 8 and 9 of Ghumdhum union, said 120 members of 27 families of the border areas have taken shelter at two centres as of this morning.

The public representatives of the union parishad are working to bring locals to emergency shelter centre as per the directives of the deputy commissioner.

Dinner and blankets were arranged by the union parishad for 120 people at the centre, he said.

The families were taken to the shelter centre was taken after two people were killed in the clash between the government forces and rebel Arakan Army in Myanmar across the Ghumdhum and Tumbru border in Naikhongchhari.

Local public representatives said that from yesterday afternoon, the residents of the border areas were asked to go to two centres through miking.

Dhumdhum union's member Khaleda Begum said locals were being asked to move as the border situation was deteriorating.

Since yesterday, women and children have also taken shelter in the houses of relatives leaving the border areas. However, many male members are still staying at their own house.

Ghumdhum Union Secretary Ershad Ullah Haque told reporters that the residents of the border villages of Ghumdhum Union have been asked to move to safer places.

The villages include Tumbru Konar Para, Tumbru Majher Para, Bhajabnia Para, Tumbru Bazar Para, Tumbru Chakma Headman Para, Tumbru Paschimkul Para, Ghumdhum Nayapara, Ghumdhum Purba Para and Ghumdhum Madhyam Para.