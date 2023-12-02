26th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty today

The 26th anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is being observed today.

Different programmes have been arranged in the three hilly districts, marking the anniversary of the peace treaty.

President Abdul Shahabuddin Ahmed and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages on the occasion.

The president and the prime minister greeted all people in the Chattogram hill districts marking the day.

The president, in his massage, said Chittagong Hill Tracts is rich with natural resources and a place of potentials.

He hoped that The Peace Accord will speed up the socio-economic and cultural development of Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The prime minister said, "We are committed to maintain peace all over the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts."

"I hope we will be able to build a peaceful, happy Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the socio-economic development of the Hill Tracts people with united efforts of all."

She sought cooperation from all to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

On December 2, 1997, Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) signed the peace deal with the then Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina.

Then Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Joritindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.