267 incidents of arson since Oct 28: fire service
A total of 267 arson attacks have been recorded till 6:00am yesterday during the blockades and hartals called by BNP and its allies since the end of October.
An arson attack was reported between 6:00am on Thursday and 6:00am today.
The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Shahbagh area at 1:35pm, said warehouse inspector Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).
A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.
In the last one and a half months, 263 vehicles and 15 structures were damaged in arson attacks. Among the vehicles, 162 were buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other vehicles.
Comments