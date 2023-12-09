Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:37 AM

267 incidents of arson since Oct 28: fire service

A total of 267 arson attacks have been recorded till 6:00am yesterday during the blockades and hartals called by BNP and its allies since the end of October.

An arson attack was reported between 6:00am on Thursday and 6:00am today.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Shahbagh area at 1:35pm, said warehouse inspector Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).

A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

In the last one and a half months, 263 vehicles and 15 structures were damaged in arson attacks. Among the vehicles, 162 were buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other vehicles.

