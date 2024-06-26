26,181 illegal river bank structures removed in 10yrs

Says state minister

From 2014-2024, 26,181 illegal structures have been removed nationwide, recovering approximately 1,160.62 acres of river land, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told parliament yesterday.

He said the total length of the circular waterway around the capital Dhaka is 110km -- surrounded by Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Dhaleswari and Shitalakshya rivers.

There are four inland river ports at Dhaka, Narayanganj, Tongi and Mirkadim on the banks of these rivers for the transportation of passengers and goods by inland waterways.

A World Bank study on river restoration has led to a proposed Umbrella Investment Program involving all stakeholders. A national committee has been formed to implement this proposal, aiming to eliminate pollution and promote sustainable development of Dhaka's surrounding rivers, he said.

The state minister also said Chattogram port handles about 92 percent of the country's import-export trade and 98 percent of containerised goods.