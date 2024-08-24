2.6 lakh still stranded in Ctg; death toll rises to 5

One more person died in flash floods across Chattogram in 24 hours till this morning while over 2.6 lakh people are stranded due to onrush hilly water following torrential rains in the district.

"The person drowned in Fatikchhari upazila and we got the death news around 3:00am," Sifullah Mazumder, relief and rehabilitation officer of the Chattogram, told The Daily Star.

The death toll from the floods in the district between Wednesday and this morning rose to five, he said.

Sifullah Mazumder also confirmed that 2,63,000 people are still confined by floodwater in the district, our Chattogram correspondent reports.

The water levels in the Halda river started to reduce but the flood situation in Fatikchhari has not improved yet where over one lakh people remain stranded, said Mozammed Hoque Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer.

Currently, Halda was flowing 60 cm below the danger level at Narayanhat point as of 10:00am, but most of the low-lying areas of Fatikchhari,, including Narayanhat, Bhujpur, Paindong, Lelang, Samitirhat, Harualchari, Suabil still under water.

Besides, road communication between Heyanko to Fatikchhari, Jhankar intersection to Raozan, Nazirhat to Kazirhat, and some other areas are yet to resume as those are still went underwater.