26 including AL men sued

The Department of Environment has filed a case against 26 named and 10-15 unnamed persons, most of them being activists of ruling Awami League, over destruction of mangrove forest in Sonadia Island of Cox's Bazar district.

The accused had ravaged around 562 acres of the mangrove forest for fish and shrimp enclosures and salt fields since last January, according to the case filed under the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act.

They also encroached on government land and felled mangrove trees across 4,916 hectares of Ecologically Critical Area in at least seven places under Kutubjom union.

Faizul Kabir, inspector of DoE's Cox's Bazar district office, filed the case with Maheshkhali Police Station on July 9, said Sukanto Chakraborty, officer-in-charge of the station.

The named accused are: Jasim Uddin, 40, president of Maheshkhali upazila unit of Sramik League; Sajedul Karim, 45, general secretary of upazila unit of Jubo League; Nurul Amin Khoka, 41, a former member of Qutubjom union parishad; Md Siddique Rimon, 39, incumbent member of the union parishad; Nurul Amin, 62, former union parishad chairman; Saber Ahmed, 48; Mohsin Anwar, 50; Osman Ali, 61; Rabiur Alam, 42; Md Farooq, 41; Jahangir Alam, 42; Zafar Alam, 60; Md Tarek, 35; Amiruzzaman, 62; Sazzadul Karim, 38; Shahadat Kabir, 45; Sonamia, 37; Shahidullah Sikder, 68; Md Nezam, 43; Amir Hossain, 54; Nasir Uddin, 50; Shafi Alam, 45; Md Alam Sharif, 47; Zainal Ahmad, 45; Amir Hossain Company, 48; and Azizul Haque, 46.

Jamir Uddin, deputy director of DoE in Cox's Bazar, confirmed the matter.

OC Sukanto said necessary action will be taken against the accused.