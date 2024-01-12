254 MPs each own liquid assets worth Tk 1cr or more

TIB calls for confiscation of illegal income and assets

At least 254 elected members of the 12th parliament, which is 85 percent of all the members, possess movable or liquid assets worth Tk 1 crore or more, said a report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

In the 2008 parliamentary election, the figure was only 82. In 2018, it was 257.

The total value of movable assets of all lawmakers in the 12th parliament exceeds Tk 22,700 crore, with as many as 15 lawmakers having assets worth over Tk 100 crore.

The 15 include AL MPs Golam Dastagir Gazi with Tk 1,345.77 crore, Salman F Rahman with Tk 315 crore, and Abu Zafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin with Tk 306 crore, and independent MP SAK Ekramuzzaman with Tk 421 crore.

Movable or liquid assets refer to bank deposits, fixed deposits, savings certificates, government bonds and cash. Real estates are not liquid assets.

Comparing the last four parliaments, it was seen that the cumulative wealth of the 11th parliament was raised by over 75 percent than that of the 10th parliament, while from the 2018 election to the 2024 one, it has increased by nearly 70.41 percent.

The TIB released its findings, based on analyses of the affidavits submitted by the candidates to the election commission, on its website yesterday.

The organisation has called for the confiscation of any illegal income and assets of the lawmakers of the 12th parliament through due legal process, thus setting an example of accountability.

The analyses also revealed that 13 MPs illegally own more than 800 acres of land beyond the legal limit, thus violating the highest limit for owning land of 100 bigha (3 bigha being equal to 1 acre) as per the Land Reform Act 2023.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "As an example of the credibility of the ruling party's 2024 election manifesto [page 42, pledge 2], any illegal income and assets should be confiscated following the due legal process.

"Therefore, we call for the distribution of some 800 acres of lands, illegally owned by the MPs, to the landless."

The TIB said 65 percent of the newly-elected MPs are businesspersons, which is the highest among the last four parliaments.

In the first parliament after independence, it was only 18 percent, it said, adding that over the last 15 years, the number of MPs who are businesspersons rose by 8 percent.

Meanwhile, 10 percent of the MPs are lawyers and nine percent are politicians in the new parliament.

Almost 52 percent of the lawmakers have loans or debts amounting to over than Tk 10,379 crore.

Meanwhile, the TIB also found that as many as 112 MPs, 38 percent of all lawmakers, earn over Tk 1 crore annually.

Since 2018, Barishal-5 MP Zahid Faruk had the highest bump in income among the lawmakers. His annual income increased by 3,609.74 percent.

Over the past five years, Noakhali-3 MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron saw his wealth go up by 3065.58 percent.

The TIB said that 19 women have been elected as MPs in the 12th Parliament, which is 6.40 percent of all the elected members.

Meanwhile, around 80 percent have graduate or post-graduate degrees, while 11 percent passed higher secondary and a little over two percent passed secondary level, TIB found.