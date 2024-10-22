252 trainee SIs of Sarda Police Academy discharged for ‘breach of discipline’

Around 252 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of the 40th outside cadet batch lost their jobs just a month before graduating from the Sarda Police Academy in Rajshahi.

The academy's principal sent discharge letters to the home addresses of the trainees yesterday morning, as confirmed by three senior officials at both the academy and Police Headquarters.

The official reason cited for their discharge was a breach of discipline.

On Friday, the trainees were sent on a three-day vacation. However, sources indicate that, in addition to disciplinary issues, the Police Headquarters, in consultation with the home ministry, conducted a background check on the political affiliations of 801 trainee SIs in the batch. This investigation, undertaken by an intelligence agency, was carried out after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

"Based on the agency reports, a list of 252 SIs was sent to the principal of Sarda Police Academy for action around 20 days ago," said an official seeking anonymity.

On October 8, the administration of the police academy issued a show-cause letter to the 252 trainee SIs, asking them to explain why they should not be discharged from the training programme for breaching discipline.

The Daily Star obtained a copy of one such letter, which details the incident. According to the letter, during a break in a practice session for the closing parade of the 40th BCS (Police) Probationers Batch on October 1, breakfast was served to all trainees as per a predetermined menu.

"You (SIs) did not take the breakfast. You yelled and created a chaotic environment on the parade ground. You organised other trainee cadet SIs and exhibited extreme disorder and insolence, humiliating the academy authorities. Furthermore, you left the training grounds for your barracks without permission, shouting," the letter reads.

As trainee SIs, such behaviour is considered a serious breach of discipline, which disrupted the overall training programme and also encourage others to follow the same.

The letter also directed the SIs to give an explanation to their authorities within three days on why they should not be discharged from the ongoing basic training as per sub-rule b (iii) of Rule 741-iii of Police Regulations of Bengal, 1943 in view of such activities.

An official further revealed that during the practice session, 66 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and 400 trainee SIs were present. The ASPs added sweetmeats in their breakfast at their own expenses, which reportedly caused dissatisfaction among the SIs.