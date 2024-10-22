Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 04:06 PM

252 trainee SIs discharged for breaching discipline, not political reasons: home adviser

Star Digital Report
Photo: PID

Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, said today that the discharge of 252 trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) was due to breaches of discipline, not political factors.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Law and Order at the home ministry, the adviser addressed questions regarding the removal of the 252 trainees from the 40th outside cadet batch.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He clarified that the decision was made by the Sardah Police Academy in Rajshahi and that the home ministry was not involved in the process.

"The dismissal is strictly related to a breach of discipline," he said.

"The Sardah academy can provide more details as they made the decision. There is no political involvement here," he added.

The trainee SIs, who were just a month away from graduating, received their discharge letters at their home addresses yesterday.

