25,000 packs of relief items dispatched in a day

Students load relief materials onto a pickup at the TSC of Dhaka University yesterday, sending aid to flood-affected areas. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The relief campaign, set up by students at Dhaka University's TSC, sent 25,000 packets of relief to flood-affected people across the country yesterday.

The packages include dry foods, baby food, sanitary napkins, first aid supplies, and medicine.

Besides, the campaign booths collected Tk 85.68 lakh yesterday, and with that, the total amount of money collected stood at Tk 5.23 crore.

The total amount of funds that they received via online and banking channels yesterday could not be known, said Lutfor Rahman, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The TSC cafeteria and games room have been filled with relief items, and hundreds of students were seen packing items while sitting on the floor.

A human chain was formed from the TSC gate to the cafeteria, with volunteers passing items hand-to-hand, packing them, and loading trucks from the backyard area.

Mahbubur Rahman, a former student at Dhaka University, was seen volunteering in the TSC area yesterday.

Mahbubur said they have been working with district administrators in the flooded areas, along with the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Coast Guard.

"We can pack relief for 25,000 families a day here [TSC and Central Field]. We are ensuring that each package contains sufficient relief items to meet a family's needs for 3-4 days," he said.

They are prioritising the most affected areas and have formed separate groups in those areas, incorporating local students and organisers of the mass uprising, he added.

"It has become impossible to reach some remote areas as well. We are taking help from the local administrations there. Some of our assistance has been sent to the air base camp in Dhaka's Kurmitola, from where the Air Force is transporting them by helicopter," he said.