250 trainee SIs discharged from Sarda Police Academy for ‘breach of discipline’

Around 250 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of the 40th outside cadet batch lost their jobs just a month before graduating from the Sarda Police Academy in Rajshahi.

The academy's principal sent discharge letters to the home addresses of the trainees yesterday morning, as confirmed by three senior officials at both the academy and Police Headquarters.

The official reason cited for their discharge was a breach of discipline.

On Friday, the trainees were sent on a three-day vacation. However, sources indicate that, in addition to disciplinary issues, the Police Headquarters, in consultation with the home ministry, conducted a background check on the political affiliations of 801 trainee SIs in the batch. This investigation, undertaken by an intelligence agency, was carried out after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

"Based on the agency reports, a list of 250 SIs was sent to the principal of Sarda Police Academy for action around 20 days ago," said an official seeking anonymity.

On October 8, the administration of the police academy issued a show-cause letter to the 250 trainee SIs, asking them to explain why they should not be discharged from the training programme for breaching discipline.

The Daily Star obtained a copy of one such letter, which details the incident.