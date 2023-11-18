25 sued over Tangail train fire

Around 25 unidentified people have been sued on charges of setting fire to a train at Gharinda Railway Station in Tangail on Thursday.

Tariqul Islam, station master of Gharinda Railway Station, filed the case with Kamalapur Railway Police Station, said Officer-in-Charge Ferrous Ahmed.

The OC said they are trying to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

A fire broke out at a Tangail commuter train at 2:53am on Thursday and two of its compartments were gutted fully and another partially.

The Railways authorities formed a three-member committee to probe into the incident.