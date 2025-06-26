25 pushed back through Moulvibazar

At least 25 individuals were pushed back through border areas in Moulvibazar today.

In Sreemangal upazila, 19 were pushed back through the Kakmara border of Sindurkhan union this morning.

Sreemangal Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Aminul Islam confirmed that all of them were citizens of Bangladesh.

"These people were seen wandering aimlessly in the Kakmara border area," he said, adding that locals had called the station, prompting police personnel to reach the spot and detain them.

Meanwhile in Kamalganj upazila, 6 individuals were pushed back through the Dhalai border, confirmed Lt Col ASM Zakaria, commander of BGB-46 Battalion.

He said the BGB has detained them and were interrogating the individuals who claim to be residents of Kurigram.

"The process of handing over all the detainees to Kamalganj Police Station is underway," he added.