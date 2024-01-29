25 more hospitalised with dengue

Bangladesh
Twenty-five dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 1,006 with the new patients, according to DGHS.

The total number of deaths this year is 14 so far. A total of 135 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 857 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

