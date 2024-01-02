Bangladesh
25 hurt as Chhatra Dal, cops clash in Habiganj

At least 25 people, including 10-12 policemen, were allegedly injured in a clash between police and leaders and activists of BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj yesterday afternoon.

A police van was vandalised during that time.

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman claimed 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash.

Locals said Chhatra Dal leaders and activists brought out a rally on the occasion of their founding anniversary. A clash broke out when police obstructed them in the city's Shayestanagar area.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said as part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally.

"At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack," he claimed.

