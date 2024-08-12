25 firearms, 667 rounds of ammunition recovered in Cumilla

Ansar members today recovered arms and ammunition looted from Cumilla Police Lines and different police stations including Kotwali Model Police Station, Nangolkot Police Station, Titas Police Station and Daudkandi Police Station during the rioting on August 5.

Mohammad Rasheduzzaman, Cumilla district commandant of Ansar VDP, said, "Twenty-five firearms, 667 rounds of ammunition, 11 different types of magazines, three locally made arms and a handcuff were recovered from different places of the district.

"The recovered arms and ammunition will be handed over to Cumilla Police Lines this afternoon.

"After Sheikh Hasina's fall on August 5, Ansar members provided security to 19 police stations, 189 KPIs, banks, EPZ, hospitals, fertilizer factories, power stations. A total of 1,150 members of Ansar and VDP are performing their duties with responsibility," he added.

As the police have withdrawn their strike and returned to their stations, Ansar members will hand over the recovered firearms to police personnel.